Duke Frat Party Ignites Criticism And Racial Tension On Campus

The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Duke University has received a huge backlash for throwing an Asian-themed party. Photos surfaced on Facebook of partiers dressed as geishas and sumo wrestlers. The same images were used by student activists to create flyers protesting the event.

More than 250 students showed up to demonstrate against Kappa Sigma's party. Host Frank Stasio is joined by Ashley Tsai, a senior at Duke University, and Eileen Chow, a visiting professor of Asian studies at Duke University, to discuss the protests against what has been called the "racist rager."