How Climate Change Could Threaten The Food Supply

Climate change often sparks concerns over rising sea levels and melting ice caps. But its impact on agriculture could be just as devastating. A new report from the US Department of Agriculture highlights the potential problems and how farmers will have to adapt. Host Frank Stasio talks about the report with Laura Lengnick, the Director of the Sustainable Agriculture Program at Warren Wilson College in Asheville and a lead author of the report; and Tami Schwerin, executive director of the Abundance Foundation in Pittsboro.