-
North Carolina solar projects are big winners in the U.S. Department of Agriculture loan guarantees for renewable energy projects. In all, the USDA today…
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $63 million in loans and grants for its Rural Energy for America Program.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom…
-
The fall bird migration season has poultry producers concerned.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said avian flu is not dangerous to humans, but it is…
-
The avian bird flu is spreading across the country, and officials in North Carolina are doing what they can to protect the state's birds before the flu…
-
North Carolina officials are closely monitoring an outbreak of the avian bird flu spreading in the Midwest and Western United States. Thirty million birds…
-
Climate change often sparks concerns over rising sea levels and melting ice caps. But its impact on agriculture could be just as devastating. A new report…
-
Climate change often sparks concerns over rising sea levels and melting ice caps. But its impact on agriculture could be just as devastating. A new report…
-
The US Department of Agriculture says winters aren't as cold as they used to be in North Carolina. It has released its first new map of planting zones in…
-
Black farmers in North Carolina and across the country are celebrating the signing of a bill authorizing payments to settle a racial bias lawsuit.For…