Brewing Beer Battle

After prohibition, harsh regulations restricted the distribution and sale of alcohol in the United States. The so-called three-tier system left a niche open for craft brewers, who are exempt from the regulations that apply to big companies. Now, a near-monopoly by big time beer businesses threatens the regulatory framework that has enabled craft brewers to thrive.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the changing regulatory climate for alcohol with independent journalist Tim Heffernan; Erik Lars Myers, the founder of Mystery Brewing Company in Hillsborough; and Sean Lilly Wilson, owner of Fullsteam Brewery in Durham.