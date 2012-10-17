Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Remembering William Friday

Bill Friday spent his entire adult life devoted to higher education in North Carolina, including serving as president of the University of North Carolina system for 30 years.

During that time, he led the school through desegregation and grew the university system from three to 16 campuses. Host Frank Stasio will be joined by a panel of Bill Friday's friends and colleagues to celebrate the life of this profoundly influential North Carolinian. Bill Link is a professor of history at University of Florida and the writer of, "William Friday: Power, Purpose, and American Higher Education" (The University of North Carolina Press/1997); James Moeser is the former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill; Molly Broad is the president emeritus of the UNC system and the current president of the American Council of Education; Randi Davenport is an author and the executive director of the James M. Johnston Center for Undergraduate Excellence at UNC-Chapel Hill.

