More than a thousand people gathered today in Memorial Hall on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill to remember Bill Friday. The longtime UNC system president…
Bill Friday spent his entire adult life devoted to higher education in North Carolina, including serving as president of the University of North Carolina…
Former UNC system president Bill Friday has died. Friday passed away in his sleep this morning at his home in Chapel Hill. He was 92 years old. Friday was…
Former UNC System President William Friday died this morning at the age of 92.He led the system for 30 years through desegregation and expansion, and…
Bill Friday's condition is improving. But the former UNC system president still remains in critical condition at UNC Hospitals.Dave DeWitt: Friday has…
It's a busy college sports week in North Carolina. An event tonight at UNC Chapel Hill will take a closer look at how college sports may look in the…