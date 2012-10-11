The Automated Stock Exchange

Buying and selling stock used to be all about people. Increasingly, companies use computers to execute complicated and quick trades on the stock market and some experts worry that these so-called High Frequency Traders could have an unfair advantage in the market. In addition, concerns about how these computerized trades affect market stability are increasingly part of the economic discussion nation-wide. Host Frank Stasio talks about the brave new world of computerized market trading with Richard Warr, a professor of finance in the Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University; Michael Aguilar, a lecturer in the economics department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Alexander Arapoglou a professor of the practice of finance at the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC-Chapel Hill.