Michael Chabon famously constructs whole worlds in his novels. From the superhero invented by Cavalier and Clay to the Yiddish State of Alaska. His new novel, “Telegraph Avenue” (Harper Collins/2012) is no exception. It conjures a Bay Area struggling with chain stores and its countercultural past. It also comes with a playlist. Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael Chabon joins host Frank Stasio to talk about art, culture and the consolation of music.