The State of Things

Remembering Doc Watson

North Carolina music legend Doc Watson died yesterday in Winston-Salem, NC. He was 89. Watson was a guitarist and folk singer, best known for his flat-picking style on the guitar. He first came to prominence in the 1960s, singing the hymns and ballads that he learned in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio will speak with Barry Poss, the founder of Sugar Hill Records, and George Holt, the director of performing arts at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about Watson’s legacy in the music world.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
