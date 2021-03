Yvonne Murphy loves a good paradox. Her poetry focuses on the embodiments of irony that are all around us. For instance: the aviary is meant to cage birds without appearing to cage birds.

Her first collection of verse is called "Aviaries" (Carolina Wren Press/2011) and features poems about birds, cages, homes and other dwellings both literal and metaphorical. She joins host Frank Stasio today to talk about her work.