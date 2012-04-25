Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Rock Star of the Stars

Neil deGrasse Tyson is a rock star of the stars. The astrophysicist is one of the most famous faces in science. Tyson is the director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York, a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History and the host of the PBS show, “NOVA scienceNOW.”

He’s also an advocate for making science more accessible to the public. The North Carolina Science Festival has invited him to the state to speak on some of the universe’s great mysteries and discuss his latest book, “Space Chronicles: Facing the Ultimate Frontier” (WW Norton & Company/2012), which considers the future of space exploration. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about what’s next for NASA, why Americans should continue to support space travel and how a kid who grew up surrounded by big city skyscrapers got interested in the stars.

