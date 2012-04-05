Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Legacy of Joe Thompson

Joe Thompson was a legendary fiddler, teacher and cultural icon. He passed away earlier this year after bringing new life to old-time string band music for many decades. Host Frank Stasio talks about his legacy with Iris Thompson Chapman, a documentarian and former English Professor at Elon University; Bob Carlin, a banjo player and folklorist; Glenn Hinson, associate professor of anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; and Wayne Martin, the folklife director of the North Carolina Arts Council.

