Remembering Howard Morgen

Howard Morgen was a guitarist, an arranger and a beloved teacher. Among his students were Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Christine Lavin and Carly Simon. He wrote regular columns for several music magazines and taught at the Guitar Study Center of the New School in Manhattan and the Jazz Studies Program at C.W.Post Campus, Long Island University. He retired to Chapel Hill from New York in 2002 and earlier this month, after a long and valiant struggle with leukemia, Morgen died at the age of 79.