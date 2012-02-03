Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Cymbeline

''Cymbeline'' is unanimously considered Shakespeare’s most difficult play to stage.

“Cymbeline” is unanimously considered Shakespeare’s most difficult play to stage. That might be because it’s incredibly hard to follow on the page, even with the help of color-coded flow charts. The play includes a war, a decapitated head, poison, mistaken identity, the appearance of a Roman god and an ending scene with 17 revelations in a row. The Fiasco Theater Company of New York has fearlessly staged “Cymbeline” to rave reviews. The six-member ensemble brings their production to the campus of Duke University this weekend.

