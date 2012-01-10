Midnight Session

The North Carolina House made an unprecedented move last Thursday when it held a special 12:45 a.m. session to vote on a veto by Governor Bev Perdue. The legislature was scheduled to vote on Perdue’s veto of the Racial Justice Act only. Instead, the GOP also scheduled a vote on a veto of legislation that would prevent the North Carolina Association of Educators from collecting automatic payroll dues from teachers. The vote passed during the surprise session. Critics of the move are calling it unconstitutional. Host Frank Stasio talks to WRAL-TV Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie about the unprecedented move.