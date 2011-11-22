Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Farm-to-Goodie Basket Food Chain

Turning a secret recipe for barbecue sauce or homemade pickles into a packaged product is a lot harder than it looks. But it's getting easier. That's thanks to the hard work of some food-loving entrepreneurs, and a growing sector in the middle of the local food chain. Host Frank Stasio talks with Nick Hawthorne-Johnson, co-owner of The Cookery in Durham, and with Jennifer Curtis, director of NC Choices and co-founder of Farmhand Foods. Both Hawthorne-Johnson and Curtis help fill the gap between the farmer and the food buyer. Also on the show are some of the folks behind your favorite North Carolina-made goodies: Carla Squires, owner of Bamboo Ladies Pickles; Page Skelton, owner of Cackalacky Sauce; and Lisa Gordon Stella, owner of Kismet Crackers.

