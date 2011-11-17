A Tribute to Thomas Berry

Catholic priest and philosopher Thomas Berry believed that humanity and nature must coexist if human beings were going to continue to survive on this planet. He grew up and died in Greensboro, NC. In between, Berry wrote books, taught and spread the gospel of ecospirituality. Host Frank Stasio talks about Thomas Berry and his legacy with Berry’s niece Ann Somers, a lecturer in Biology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; and Valerie Vickers, a teacher of science education at UNC-Greensboro and the winner of the Greensboro Public Library’s 2011 Thomas Berry Award.