God Bless America

www.stevenalmond.com
/

Writer Steve Almond is celebrated for his dark humor and imaginative prose. He chose to publish his latest collection of short stories, "God Bless America"(Lookout Books/2011) with Lookout, the new press at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The book features an array of discontented Americans coming to terms with their pasts and futures in a country unsure of its present. He's touring the state in support of his short story collection and Lookout. He stops by our studios to visit with host Frank Stasio today.

