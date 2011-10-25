Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Exonerated Then Condemned

In 1989, soldier Timothy Hennis walked out of a North Carolina courtroom a free man, acquitted of the gruesome murders of Kathryn Eastburn and her two young daughters in Fayetteville in 1986. It was the second time he had been tried for the crimes. Jurors in the first trial found him guilty, but the N.C. Supreme Court overturned the verdict. The story of his 1989 acquittal prompted a book and a TV movie in the 1990s. Then, last year, Hennis faced charges for the Eastburn murders a third time. In that case, a military jury convicted him based on newly discovered DNA evidence. Hennis insists he is innocent and is appealing the case in both civilian and military court. Fayetteville Observer Reporter Paul Woolverton joins host Frank Stasio to explain the long story of the Eastburn murders.

