You never know quite what to expect from the Mallarmé Chamber Players. They’ve played songs by Bach and R.E.M., scored music for the silent film “Nosferatu” and teamed up with dancers and visual artists to create interdisciplinary art. This weekend, they will be performing at the Nasher Museum of Art Auditorium. Their performance is composed entirely by women, and is a companion piece to an exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art that features all women artists. The Mallarmé Chamber Players join host Frank Stasio in the studio to play live and talk about some of their upcoming performances.