Musician Toshi Reagon is the product of a strong musical heritage. Her mother is Bernice Johnson Reagon, a '60s activist who helped found the Freedom Singers along with Toshi’s father, and Sweet Honey in the Rock. Toshi's big break in music came when Lenny Kravitz chose her for his opening act on his first world tour. She has continued to perform ever since, covering a range of genres that includes rock, country, folk and R & B. This weekend, she’s headlining the Ipas Rock for Reproductive Rights in Durham at Motorco Music Hall. Host Frank Stasio talks with Toshi Reagon about the concert and her career as a performer.