Happily Ever After

A study by the Pew Research Center reveals that marriage has increasingly become a privilege of the well-off and highly educated. The study also found that fewer Americans are choosing to get married and that they are waiting longer before they tie the knot. Host Frank Stasio considers the changing state of our personal unions with guests Philip Cohen, a professor of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of the blog “Family Inequality”; Leah Stewart, an assistant professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of Cincinnati, and author of the novel "Husband and Wife”; Kristin Celello, an assistant professor of history at City University of New York/Queens College and author of the book “Making Marriage Work"; and Lisa Levenstein, an associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

This program originally aired on February 8, 2011.  

