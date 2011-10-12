Bringing The World Home To You

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo
www.kidjo.com
/

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo is an international star, but artistically, she’s never too far from her West African roots. Kidjo grew up in Benin listening to the music of the region, but her parents also introduced her to American R&B artists like Aretha Franklin and James Brown. Kidjo’s latest CD, “Oyo,” is a celebration of her early musical influences. This weekend, she’ll perform tunes from it and more at Memorial Hall on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kidjo joins host Frank Stasio to talk about growing up in Africa, her path to global fame and her upcoming concert.

