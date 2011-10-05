Occupy Wall Street Comes to NC

Protestors have been camped out in New York City's financial district for a few weeks now calling for radical changes to everything from the financial system to immigration policy. The movement has gotten worldwide media attention and spread to 65 other cities across the country including several in North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio speaks to Tom Maxwell, a musician and gadfly who is in lower Manhattan attending the protests; and Jillian Johnson a Durham activist helping to organize one of the upcoming protests in the Triangle.