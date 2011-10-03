Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Doug Glanville

Doug Glanville’s passion for baseball came early in life. As soon as he could walk, he was encouraged to play. The early start paid off; Glanville was signed to the Chicago Cubs in 1996. His passion for writing came later. Inspired by media coverage of the steroid scandal that rocked baseball in the late 1990s, Glanville decided to become a voice for baseball players, occasionally contributing columns to the New York Times. He’s since retired from the sport, but he continues to write and in 2010, he authored a memoir called “The Game from Where I Stand” (Times Books). Glanville now lives in Raleigh and works as a baseball analyst for ESPN. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk playoffs, performance enhancing drugs and the power of the pen.

