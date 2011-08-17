Bending the Health Care Cost Curve

A new study of primary care in North Carolina suggests that the state's robust network of community health centers is significantly reducing health care costs. Host Frank Stasio finds out what's so special about North Carolina's CHCs with the study's lead author Peter Shin, associate professor of health policy and director of the Geiger Gibson program at The George Washington University, and Brian Toomey, CEO of Piedmont Health Services and Board Chair of the North Carolina Community Health Center Association.