National Black Heritage Swim Meet

Go to a competitive swim meet and you are likely to encounter a sea of white faces. Minorities are notoriously underrepresented in the sport.

But about 14 years ago, a group of North Carolina parents got together and decided to make swimming a little more diverse. They formed a traveling swim team called the North Carolina Aquablazers and in 2003, they started the National Black Heritage Championship Swim Meet. The annual meet will be held this weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary, NC. Host Frank Stasio talks about it with Lisa Webb, vice president and co-founder of the North Carolina Aquablazers swim team, and Tom Hazelett, Aquatics director at the downtown Durham YMCA and Durham site coach for the YMCA of The Triangle swim team.