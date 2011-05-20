Gordon Zacharias has been writing songs and playing under the name Fan Modine for more than 15 years. He was happily at work on a new album in New York City when 9/11 changed everything. No longer feeling at home in the Big Apple, Zacharias decamped to Chapel Hill, NC, where the music scene embraced him.

He is back with a new Fan Modine album backed by some local musicians and produced by the legendary Chris Stamey. Fan Modine joins host Frank Stasio to play selections from the new CD, "Gratitude for the Shipper."