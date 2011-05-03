Bringing The World Home To You

Mirror Image

''Mirror Image: Women Portraying Women'' at the NC Museum of Art

The North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh presents "Mirror Image: Women Portraying Women," the second exhibition in its North Carolina gallery. The thematic group show features work depicting women done by women artists who live in the state, but have national and international reputations.

Curator Jennifer Dasal joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the literal and metaphorical possibilities of women artists representing themselves as well as other women. Participating artists Elin o'Hara Slavik and Susan Harbage Page also join the conversation to discuss the state of feminist art and art making.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Susan Davis
