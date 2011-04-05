In David Edgar’s play, "The Shape of the Table," a country is falling to pieces. Its people are protesting and demanding a new government while the old government tries to hold on to power. It could be a story ripped from today's headlines, but it premiered in 1990 — a year after the fall of the Berlin Wall. The narrative deals with an unnamed eastern European country as it transitions from Communism to democracy.

Host Frank Stasio will talk about the play with Edgar and Burning Coal Theatre Company artistic director Jerome Davis before “The Shape of the Table” makes its American premiere at the Murphey School in Raleigh on April 7.