John Rosenthal is renowned for his black and white photographs of New York City in the 1970s. The photos archived parts of the city that were vanishing and eventually disappeared: a dusty model of a ship in a bottle in the window of a social club in Little Italy, for example, or seltzer bottles stacked in wood crates.

In 2007, Rosenthal began photographing the Ninth Ward in New Orleans. Many of those pictures are included in an exhibition opening tomorrow, June 5th, at Love House and Hutchins Forum on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.