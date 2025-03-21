Why Black Women’s Disordered Eating Is Overlooked
While eating disorders affect all races and ethnicities at similar rates, people of color are less than half as likely to receive a diagnosis than their white counterparts. A licensed mental health therapist decided to dig into why.
Despite a decade of restrictive behavior and a career path in mental health counseling, Alishia McCullough had never associated herself with the phrase eating disorder.
“A lot of times I was praised for being thin,” she said. “My providers would say you're a perfect size … so for me, it just never registered to be a problem.”
She talks to host Anita Rao about how an aha moment in grad school led her to better understand how to treat eating disorders in Black women’s bodies — starting with her own.
Alishia is the author of “Reclaiming the Black Body: Nourishing the Home Within,” and a licensed clinical mental health therapist who works with other Black women on how to heal their relationships with food and their bodies.