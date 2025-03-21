Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

Why Black Women’s Disordered Eating Is Overlooked

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoWilson Sayre
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
An illustration of a curvy, confident figure outlined in white against a dark, floral background. The figure has full, voluminous hair and soft facial features. Vines and flowers, intricately drawn in white, wrap around the figure's arms, chest and hips. The background features a rich pattern of pink, black and brown flowers with abstract shapes and textures. At the top, the word "Embodied" is displayed in bold, gold letters with a white outline.
Charnel Hunter

While eating disorders affect all races and ethnicities at similar rates, people of color are less than half as likely to receive a diagnosis than their white counterparts. A licensed mental health therapist decided to dig into why.

Despite a decade of restrictive behavior and a career path in mental health counseling, Alishia McCullough had never associated herself with the phrase eating disorder.

“A lot of times I was praised for being thin,” she said. “My providers would say you're a perfect size … so for me, it just never registered to be a problem.”

She talks to host Anita Rao about how an aha moment in grad school led her to better understand how to treat eating disorders in Black women’s bodies — starting with her own.

Alishia is the author of “Reclaiming the Black Body: Nourishing the Home Within,” and a licensed clinical mental health therapist who works with other Black women on how to heal their relationships with food and their bodies.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
Wilson Sayre
Wilson Sayre is WUNC's Director of Digital Content leading our podcasting strategy and initiatives. She has worn many hats in the audio world as an editor, producer, consultant and team lead. Wilson was Managing Producer at Pushkin (previously Transmitter Media) where she helped launch shows like Am I Normal, the TED Interview and The Heist. Before that, she served as Executive Producer at Capitol Broadcasting Company and lead reporter for The City podcast from USA Today. Prior to that, she covered social safety net programs at WLRN, Miami's NPR member station. There, she founded the station's youth radio program. Wilson's work has been recognized by the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize and national Edward R. Murrow Awards. Wilson grew up in North Carolina and enjoys playing banjo and eating chocolate, usually not at the same time.
