Why Black Women’s Disordered Eating Is Overlooked

Despite a decade of restrictive behavior and a career path in mental health counseling, Alishia McCullough had never associated herself with the phrase eating disorder.

“A lot of times I was praised for being thin,” she said. “My providers would say you're a perfect size … so for me, it just never registered to be a problem.”

She talks to host Anita Rao about how an aha moment in grad school led her to better understand how to treat eating disorders in Black women’s bodies — starting with her own.

Alishia is the author of “ Reclaiming the Black Body: Nourishing the Home Within ,” and a licensed clinical mental health therapist who works with other Black women on how to heal their relationships with food and their bodies.

