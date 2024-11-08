Desiring Disability in Fashion

Dr. Ben Barry made his first official foray into the fashion world at the young age of 14, when he started his own modeling agency with the goal of representing a more diverse array of bodies than typically catered to by the industry. Now as the Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design, Dr. Barry is pushing for further inclusion in fashion – particularly when it comes to the ways clothing is designed, marketed and modeled for folks with disabilities.

In this episode, host Anita Rao explores the past and present of disability-inclusive fashion with three disabled creators who advocate for change within the industry. Dr. Barry shares the connection between his low vision and his emphasis on the multisensory experiences we have with clothing, as well as his ongoing work to expand the Parsons curriculum to include more intersections of identity.

Anita also speaks with Sky Cubacub, a Chicago-based fashion designer focused on making size-inclusive garments for queer and trans disabled folks. Sky shares how their passion for making garments stemmed from their own experiences as a queer disabled person and how this interest evolved into the concept for their company, Rebirth Garments .

Designer and influencer Samantha Jade Durán , also known by the handle “A Disabled Icon,” shares the importance of fashion that’s not just inclusive – but also iconic. Samantha gives us a peek behind the scenes of her experiences with fashion modeling and design, offering insights into the ways disability-inclusive design benefits all bodies.

