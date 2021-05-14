Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Radio Show

What’s On The Inside Counts: A Look Into The World Of Intimate Apparel

Published May 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT
The lingerie industry encompasses everything from bras to slips, underwear to loungewear...and has a long, fascinating history.

The world of lingerie is as varied and interesting as any other realm of fashion ... and can be an opportunity for playfulness and exploration as well as comfort.

The clothes we wear send specific messages to the outside world. They can symbolize power, youthfulness, sophistication…but what about what we wear underneath? Intimate apparel is deeply personal, and each slip, bra or bodysuit can be a choice about function or an opportunity for the wearer to play and experiment.

Host Anita Rao talks about the history and present-day world of lingerie with Cora Harrington, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lingerie Addict blog and the author of “In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie.” Rao also talks with fitness instructor, burlesque artist and lingerie lover Jake DuPree about how lingerie has helped them explore their personal identity and what changes they would like to see in the lingerie industry to increase gender inclusivity. And Catherine Clavering, a psychologist, disabled person and founder of the U.K.-based lingerie brand Kiss Me Deadly, joins the conversation to discuss the behind-the-scenes of the lingerie market.

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao