What’s On The Inside Counts: A Look Into The World Of Intimate Apparel

The clothes we wear send specific messages to the outside world. They can symbolize power, youthfulness, sophistication…but what about what we wear underneath? Intimate apparel is deeply personal, and each slip, bra or bodysuit can be a choice about function or an opportunity for the wearer to play and experiment.

Host Anita Rao talks about the history and present-day world of lingerie with Cora Harrington, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lingerie Addict blog and the author of “In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie.” Rao also talks with fitness instructor, burlesque artist and lingerie lover Jake DuPree about how lingerie has helped them explore their personal identity and what changes they would like to see in the lingerie industry to increase gender inclusivity. And Catherine Clavering, a psychologist, disabled person and founder of the U.K.-based lingerie brand Kiss Me Deadly, joins the conversation to discuss the behind-the-scenes of the lingerie market.