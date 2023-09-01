Growing Up Mixed Race: Biracial Child and Monoracial Parents Reflect

When host Anita Rao’s parents got married in 1984, their interracial marriage made newspaper headlines in her mother’s small hometown. The novelty of their marriage made Sheila and Satish Rao determined to prove that race was not an obstacle to their relationship — nor to the raising of their children.

Three decades later, Anita reflects with Satish and Sheila on how they approached biracial children, their thoughts on the Embodied mixed race identity episode from July 14 and what questions it brought up for them about their daughter’s racial identity.