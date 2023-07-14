Growing Up Mixed: Identity, Race and Early Adulthood

There are more than 30 million people in the U.S. who identify as two or more races. But there are a lot of questions that come with a multiracial, multicultural background: where do I belong? What does it mean to be mixed race? One key point in life that brings up these questions is the transition to adulthood, brought on by life events like college, new friends and new jobs.

Host Anita Rao talks with two mixed race college students about family life, dating and identity. Adiah Siler is a rising senior at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia studying creative writing. And Claire Gallagher is a rising senior at the University of Michigan studying public policy.

Anita also talks with Sarah Lotus Garrett , a life and goal fulfillment coach who works with mixed adults and parents of mixed children, about how she helps folks feel confident in who they are.

Special thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode, including Naomi, Sarah R. and Gabrielle!