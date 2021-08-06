Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Cigarettes (and More) After Sex: Sexual Aftercare

Published August 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
A graphic of a bed with messy sheets and a cigarette. The text reads "Cigarettes (and More) After Sex: Sexual Aftercare."
Maris Ava Cruz
/
Aftercare, or the set of practices people use to take care of themselves after sex, is a topic often overlooked.

When it comes to the stages of a sexual encounter, most of us are familiar with foreplay. But what about on the other end of intimacy? That's where aftercare comes in.

Sex can be a lot like a three-act play: there’s the lead-up, the main event, and the ending. But when does the curtain fall? After orgasm? Once you leave the bed? When you’re out the door? The answer is, possibly never — that’s where aftercare comes in.

Sexual aftercare is the series of practices that we engage in to ground ourselves after an intimate and vulnerable activity. Aftercare is often overlooked, but it can provide great psychological benefits to sexual encounters. From cuddling to smoking to even just spending some time alone, there’s no wrong way to practice aftercare.

Host Anita Rao explores what aftercare is and why it’s important with Ev’Yan Whitney, a sexuality doula and sex educator. Also joining the conversation is Cam, an online financial dominatrix, and Ramses Rodstein, a queer trans Mexican erotic filmmaker and performance artist.

Tags

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Radio ShowSexPornEv'Yan WhitneyRamses RodsteinWellness
Stay Connected
Maris Ava Cruz
Maris (they/she) is a rising junior at UNC-Chapel Hill double majoring in journalism and communications.
See stories by Maris Ava Cruz
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao