Cigarettes (and More) After Sex: Sexual Aftercare

Sex can be a lot like a three-act play: there’s the lead-up, the main event, and the ending. But when does the curtain fall? After orgasm? Once you leave the bed? When you’re out the door? The answer is, possibly never — that’s where aftercare comes in.

Sexual aftercare is the series of practices that we engage in to ground ourselves after an intimate and vulnerable activity. Aftercare is often overlooked, but it can provide great psychological benefits to sexual encounters. From cuddling to smoking to even just spending some time alone, there’s no wrong way to practice aftercare.

Host Anita Rao explores what aftercare is and why it’s important with Ev’Yan Whitney, a sexuality doula and sex educator. Also joining the conversation is Cam, an online financial dominatrix, and Ramses Rodstein, a queer trans Mexican erotic filmmaker and performance artist.

