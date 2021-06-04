Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Black Female Friendship, Sexcapades And Harlem Star In New Series ‘Run the World'

Published June 4, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT
Four Black women in a bar talking and laughing.
Starz
/
A still from the show 'Run the World' featuring the four main characters.

Four friends, big city, sex and relationships. It’s a familiar set-up for a TV show, but the new Starz series 'Run the World' puts a focus on contemporary Black female friendship, relationships and professional goals.

In a post-”Sex and the City” TV landscape, the set-up for the new Starz series “Run the World” may sound familiar: four friends, New York City, sex and heartbreak. But this is not your mom’s 90s sitcom. “Run the World” puts a focus on contemporary Black female friendship and the fullness of the characters’ relationships and career aspirations — all with Harlem as a backdrop and impeccable costume design.

Host Anita Rao gets a review of favorite moments and critiques of the show from Mariel Waters, YouTuber and TV reviewer, as well as Bianca Gregg, culture editor at Baldwin for Medium.com. Also joining the conversation is Natalie Bullock Brown, filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University.

Tags

Embodied Radio ShowEmbodied Radio ShowMariel WatersBianca GreggNatalie Bullock BrownTV ShowFriendshipSexPop Culture
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao