Black Female Friendship, Sexcapades And Harlem Star In New Series ‘Run the World'

In a post-”Sex and the City” TV landscape, the set-up for the new Starz series “Run the World” may sound familiar: four friends, New York City, sex and heartbreak. But this is not your mom’s 90s sitcom. “Run the World” puts a focus on contemporary Black female friendship and the fullness of the characters’ relationships and career aspirations — all with Harlem as a backdrop and impeccable costume design.

Host Anita Rao gets a review of favorite moments and critiques of the show from Mariel Waters, YouTuber and TV reviewer, as well as Bianca Gregg, culture editor at Baldwin for Medium.com. Also joining the conversation is Natalie Bullock Brown, filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University.