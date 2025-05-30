NC News Roundup: Trump administration files suit over NC voter registrations; disagreement over ferry tolls on the coast
On the North Carolina News Roundup...
The Trump administration is joining the battle over voter registrations in NC.
State House and Senate leaders will soon begin budget negotiations, and one of the many disagreements involves ferry tolls.
Also on the coast, famed chef Vivian Howard opened a new restaurant in Duck. And the state has new rules for fishing flounder.
Guest host Colin Campbell talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.
Guests
Mary Helen Moore, reporter NC Newsroom
Kyle Ingram, politics reporter The Raleigh News & Observer
Sam Walker, covers the Outer Banks at https://www.patreon.com/SamWalkerOBXNews