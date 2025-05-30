Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Trump administration files suit over NC voter registrations; disagreement over ferry tolls on the coast

By Colin Campbell,
Mary Helen MooreCole del Charco
Published May 30, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
Two signs read "Democracy, voting rights now!" and "Register to vote here."
Josh Sullivan
/
WUNC
A voter registration table was set up at the Every Child NC rally on the Halifax Mall outside the North Carolina Legislature.

On the North Carolina News Roundup...

The Trump administration is joining the battle over voter registrations in NC.

State House and Senate leaders will soon begin budget negotiations, and one of the many disagreements involves ferry tolls.

Also on the coast, famed chef Vivian Howard opened a new restaurant in Duck. And the state has new rules for fishing flounder.

Guest host Colin Campbell talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Mary Helen Moore, reporter NC Newsroom

Kyle Ingram, politics reporter The Raleigh News & Observer

Sam Walker, covers the Outer Banks at https://www.patreon.com/SamWalkerOBXNews

Due South NC News Roundup
Colin Campbell
Colin Campbell covers politics for WUNC as the station's capitol bureau chief.
Mary Helen Moore
Mary Helen Moore is a reporter with the NC Newsroom, a journalism collaboration expanding state government news coverage for North Carolina audiences. The collaboration is funded by a two-year grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. She can be reached at mmoore@ncnewsroom.org
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
