UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts on federal funding; international students

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published May 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts at WUNC's studios in May 2025.
WUNC / Erin Keever
UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts at WUNC's studios in May 2025.

The 2024-25 academic year was Lee Roberts' first as permanent chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. Roberts oversaw a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protestors on campus, the hiring of a high-profile football coach, and federal funding threats for research.

Roberts sits down with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss what he thinks has gone well, what he wants to improve, and what’s next for one of the South’s premier research universities as the threat of federal funding cuts looms.

Guest

Lee Roberts, Chancellor, UNC-Chapel Hill

WUNC is an associated entity of UNC Chapel Hill. Members of WUNC's board of directors are appointed by the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
