UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Lee Roberts on federal funding; international students

The 2024-25 academic year was Lee Roberts' first as permanent chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill. Roberts oversaw a crackdown on pro-Palestinian protestors on campus, the hiring of a high-profile football coach, and federal funding threats for research.

Roberts sits down with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge to discuss what he thinks has gone well, what he wants to improve, and what’s next for one of the South’s premier research universities as the threat of federal funding cuts looms.

Guest

Lee Roberts, Chancellor, UNC-Chapel Hill

WUNC is an associated entity of UNC Chapel Hill. Members of WUNC's board of directors are appointed by the UNC Chapel Hill Board of Trustees. WUNC maintains editorial independence in all news coverage, including stories involving UNC.