What cutting the NC Innocence Inquiry Commission would mean for wrongful convictions

A budget proposal passed by the state senate would end the state-funded commission, which has helped exonerate 16 people since 2007.

The commission is the only state-backed innocence commission in the U.S., which gives them the power to subpoena. Lawmakers in Texas are considering creating a similar commission.

Guests

Michael Hewlett, reporter with The Assembly. He’s covered the justice system for years.

Laura Pierro, Executive Director of the NC Innocence Inquiry Commission

Catherine Matoian, Assistant Director of the NC Innocence Inquiry Commission