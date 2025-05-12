Bringing The World Home To You

Tariffs on Chinese imports making business ‘worse than 2008’ for local NC restaurant

By Leoneda Inge,
Eli ChenCole del Charco
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Neo-China owner Jordan Wang, 36, stands in front of one of several paintings in the restaurant done by his uncle. Jordan Wang wears a black t-shirt with the Neo-China logo and a black apron. He rests his arm on a chair and stands in front of a colorful, fan-shaped painting that depicts a sunset behind a dining table.
Eli Chen
/
WUNC
Neo-China owner Jordan Wang, 36, stands in front of one of several paintings in the restaurant done by his uncle.

Editor's note: This Due South interview was recorded before recent tariff negotiations with China.

The prices of imported goods are almost certain to go up, as tariffs from the U.S. take effect. While President Trump has instated a 90-day pause, it doesn’t apply to a 145% tariff on China.

WUNC's Eli Chen has been following the local fallout, including at a family-owned Chinese restaurant that may have to close.

Guest

Eli Chen, Digital Producer at WUNC

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Eli Chen
Eli Chen is WUNC’s afternoon digital news producer.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
