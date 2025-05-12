Tariffs on Chinese imports making business ‘worse than 2008’ for local NC restaurant

Editor's note: This Due South interview was recorded before recent tariff negotiations with China.

The prices of imported goods are almost certain to go up, as tariffs from the U.S. take effect. While President Trump has instated a 90-day pause, it doesn’t apply to a 145% tariff on China.

WUNC's Eli Chen has been following the local fallout, including at a family-owned Chinese restaurant that may have to close.

Guest

Eli Chen, Digital Producer at WUNC