Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A preview of this weekend's Dreamville music festival

By Leoneda Inge,
Brian BurnsCole del Charco
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:40 PM EDT
WUNC's Josh Sullivan and Kamaya Truitt pose for a photo next to the Dreamville tour bus in Downtown Raleigh Friday night.
For WUNC
WUNC's Josh Sullivan and Kamaya Truitt pose for a photo next to the Dreamville tour bus in Downtown Raleigh.

Raleigh’s major music festival Dreamville, put on by NC native J. Cole, makes the City of Oaks a party for one last weekend.

Due South gets a preview of the festival, artists to watch for, and discusses the impact of Dreamville, as it celebrates its final run.

And, a preview of WUNC's coverage of the festival on Instagram and online with Social Media Producer Josh Sullivan and Director of Community Partnerships and Events Kamaya Truitt.

Guest

Brian Burns, Music Reporter for WUNC

Tags
Due South Dreamville Festival
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the WUNC music reporter
See stories by Brian Burns
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco