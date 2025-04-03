A preview of this weekend's Dreamville music festival

Raleigh’s major music festival Dreamville, put on by NC native J. Cole, makes the City of Oaks a party for one last weekend.

Due South gets a preview of the festival, artists to watch for, and discusses the impact of Dreamville, as it celebrates its final run.

And, a preview of WUNC's coverage of the festival on Instagram and online with Social Media Producer Josh Sullivan and Director of Community Partnerships and Events Kamaya Truitt.

Guest

Brian Burns, Music Reporter for WUNC

