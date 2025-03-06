WUNC's 'Main Street NC' series checks on rebuilding efforts in Spruce Pine post-Helene

Hurricane Helene hit areas north of Asheville particularly hard.

That’s where flooding from the North Toe River devastated Spruce Pine, a town of about 2,000 people.

As part of WUNC's Main Street NC series, reporter Colin Campbell visited Spruce Pine to survey the damage first-hand and hear from business owners and government officials about what they need most to rebuild.

This is an excerpt, you can hear the full episode "Mitchell County seeks help, funding for next phase of Helene recovery," here.