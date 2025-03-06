Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

WUNC's 'Main Street NC' series checks on rebuilding efforts in Spruce Pine post-Helene

By Colin Campbell,
Dave DeWittCole del Charco
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:20 PM EST
Signage on the downtown Spruce Pine visitor center shows the high water mark during Helene.
Colin Campbell
/
WUNC
Signage on the downtown Spruce Pine visitor center shows the high water mark during Helene.

Hurricane Helene hit areas north of Asheville particularly hard.

That’s where flooding from the North Toe River devastated Spruce Pine, a town of about 2,000 people.

As part of WUNC's Main Street NC series, reporter Colin Campbell visited Spruce Pine to survey the damage first-hand and hear from business owners and government officials about what they need most to rebuild.

This is an excerpt, you can hear the full episode "Mitchell County seeks help, funding for next phase of Helene recovery," here.

