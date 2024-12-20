Mitchell County seeks help, funding for next phase of Helene recovery

This is the latest installment in our Main Street NC series from the WUNC Politics Podcast. We're visiting communities across the state to hear from local leaders about the positives going on in their towns, and the challenges they face, from storm damage to gentrification.

Locust Street — known to locals as Lower Street — is the heart of Spruce Pine’s downtown. But its shops and restaurants are mostly gutted now after they were filled with more than eight feet of water when the remnants of Helene hit western North Carolina in September.

Record floods from the North Toe River devastated this Mitchell County mountain town of about 2,000 people, about an hour northeast of Asheville. Most of that damage won’t be covered by insurance, and business owners here are waiting for funding and materials to rebuild their storefronts.

Live Oak Gastropub owner Deanna Buchanan says she’s hopeful that she can reopen soon. Crews are now working on replacing plumbing, but she’s looking to open a second location to make ends meet in the short term.

“We got to have money coming in,” she said. “There's no money. Everybody's out of work right now, and we want to get some employees back to work.”

Next door to Live Oak, Jason Hefner of Hef’s Restaurant says he’s “just waiting on funding to come in for building materials and supplies, so we can start slowly putting back together.”

Colin Campbell / WUNC Spencer Bost is the executive director of the downtown Spruce Pine organization. He's been raising funds to help businesses rebuild and is pictured here on a day in December 2024.

Spencer Bost, who leads the town’s downtown development group, has raised $164,000 so far to help businesses rebuild, and he’s handing out the first round of grants.

“The biggest hindrance that we have now is funding, getting the building supplies to actually do everything,” he said. “We're looking at for just windows to get on the front of our businesses, we're looking at $100,000 or $150,000 for some businesses.”

While the state legislature approved a small business loan program in October, Bost says the businesses in Spruce Pine were still recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, “so they're not looking at loans right now, they're looking for grants.”

That’s something Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper have requested, but so far the legislature hasn’t included in relief bills.

Much of the clean-up in downtown Spruce Pine so far has been done by volunteers who helped remove soggy drywall, mud and other debris.

One of those groups, Operation Anchor, spent a recent Tuesday removing damaged flooring from a storefront church called The Arc. The group includes volunteers from all over the country and plans to stay in the area as long as needed.

“We got the manpower, as long as we manage to get the materials, we got the time,” Richard Tyler Leech said.

Several of the flooded downtown businesses have managed to partially reopen on downtown Spruce Pine’s upper street, which stayed dry in the storm. The coffee shop is serving out of the back corner of a furniture store, and a hair salon is sharing space with a florist and a gift shop.

But Helene’s damage in Mitchell County goes far beyond downtown Spruce Pine. Hard-hit remote areas of the county, like the Poplar community, are still difficult to reach thanks to washed-out roads.

And in the little mountain hamlet of Buladean near the Tennessee line, the community center continues to serve as a supply distribution hub. During a visit this month, food and clothing filled the shelves in a gym and residents filled up shopping carts.

While much of the supplies so far have come through private donations, community leaders in Mitchell County and across western North Carolina are asking for help from the state and federal government for the next phases of recovery.

1 of 9 — 20241210_160543.jpg Spruce Pine's Riverside Park remains covered in mud from Helene flooding and is largely destroyed. Colin Campbell / WUNC 2 of 9 — 20241211_114038 (1).jpg Downed trees from Helene litter a mountainside in northern Mitchell County. Locals are worried it creates a risk for wildfires. Colin Campbell / WUNC 3 of 9 — 20241210_140557.jpg Portions of Spruce Pine's main grocery store collapsed during Helene, and it hasn't reopened yet. Colin Campbell / WUNC 4 of 9 — 20241211_125015.jpg A hair salon is sharing temporary space with a gift shop and florist in downtown Spruce Pine after the businesses' Locust Street buildings were flooded during Helene Colin Campbell / WUNC 5 of 9 — 20241211_113526.jpg The Buladean Community Center is a hub for free supplies in the tiny hamlet near the Tennessee border. Colin Campbell / WUNC 6 of 9 — 20241210_142807.jpg The train depot and downtown buildings flooded during Helene. Some are worried the train depot could be demolished. Colin Campbell / WUNC 7 of 9 — 20241210_142210.jpg Signage on the downtown Spruce Pine visitor center shows the high water mark during Helene. Colin Campbell / WUNC 8 of 9 — 20241210_140934.jpg Debris litters the banks of the North Toe River in Spruce Pine. Colin Campbell / WUNC 9 of 9 — 20241210_143044.jpg Spruce Pine's downtown coffee shop, DT's Blue Ridge Java, is boarded up and awaiting repairs. Its staff are serving beverages from a counter in the back of a nearby furniture store. Colin Campbell / WUNC

WUNC spoke with County Manager Allen Cook at the Mitchell County administration building in Bakersville.

NOTE: This transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

More than two months after the storm, what's been accomplished and what still needs to be done?

“We're no longer a blacked-out community. Our whole county did not have transportation, electricity, internet and cell service during the first couple weeks of the storm.

“(Replacing) private bridges are crucial, because of ambulances being able to get someone in need when the bridge is out. If they have to ford a creek or go around in another driveway through a field, we can lose citizens due to private bridges. If there's a chimney fire or something, the response time of not being able to get a fire truck to a house has implications that could cause even a forest fire, if that house burns and catches our woods on fire, which happens to have a major tree load on it from all our downed trees.”

Are you seeing much activity with FEMA trailers and temporary housing here? Are there challenges with the topography here?

Colin Campbell / WUNC Allen Cook is the county manager in Mitchell County. Hie's pictured here on a day in December 2024.

“We don't have a lot of town water and sewer to plug those in easy. We don't have a lot of camping trailer sites that were set up to where you could plug them in real easy, so our topography does not work well with that. I know that that is something that they are working towards, but it seems things move bit slower with the federal government side of the coin.”

The water and sewer services are finally back up and running, but I understand there's still issues with that infrastructure. What still needs to be done?

“We've patched everything up, but it's a temporary patch. We have a temporary treatment facility in place. It’s still got the potential, should we have another bad flood, to be washed out again, so there's going to be some future mitigation needed on our water and sewer infrastructure, and that is in the works, but that is a three- to four-year project.”

What other infrastructure issues are you facing?

“Our road infrastructure is very weak right now. As we go into winter, our roads, with the freezing and thawing, will continue to have some landslide issues here and there. A lot of our rivers might be two to three feet more shallow than they were before the storm, because a lot of gravel has washed in, which will cause the flood level to occur at a lesser amount of rain.

“We already were in a housing crunch for especially workforce housing, now we've lost houses due to the floods, so we definitely need to get some housing incentives in.”

The county is known for its quartz mining operations. Are those back up to speed now?

“We are the only place in the world that has high purity quartz, and so every computer chip in the world has a relationship to this little county. When our production went down, that did cause a concern on the worldwide market. We are producing, but we're still not at full capacity producing here. Looking at them getting back to full capacity, I'm guessing it's going to be early 2025 if they're moving quick. Our water and treatment and everything is where the slowdown is.”

As far as the tourism economy here, is there concern that you may have fewer visitors next year?

“We really took a tourism hit, and our tourism in Mitchell County is growing. It's been on a really solid growth curve for the last few years. We are in that rebuild and recovery phase, but a lot of our things are getting back open. If a person wants to plan to come up and stay in the spring, when everything's blooming out and beautiful, I think we're going to be up and going.”

Colin Campbell / WUNC Flooded storefronts have been gutted on Locust Street in downtown Spruce Pine.

Listen to more from WUNC's visit to Mitchell County and interview with Allen Cook on the WUNC Politics Podcast.

Mitchell County’s impacts by the numbers