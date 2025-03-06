Bringing The World Home To You

How ‘Fertility Politics’ could play into federal funding for NC transportation projects

By Celeste Headlee,
Cole del Charco
Published March 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM EST
Funding from the federal government is often tied to metrics. Like census data – how much the population of an area grew, or how many more people live there.

Now, a new data point may determine the level of support for local communities.

In late January, the US Department of Transportation announced that it would give preference to, “communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.”

Steve Harrison, political reporter for WFAE-Charlotte’s NPR News Source and author of the Inside Politics newsletter

Due South TransportationNC Politics
