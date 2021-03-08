-
The North Carolina General Assembly cut hundreds of millions from the state’s transportation budget in late June. While the funding bill received…
Two years ago, Wake County voters approved a half-cent sales tax to help fund a $2 billion transit improvement plan. While the large-scale projects are…
Some special education students in Wake County are still waiting for a ride to school due to a shortage of drivers. The Wake County Public Schools system…
Electric scooters are touted by companies as a greener way to get around, but new research from North Carolina State University suggests they have a…
Cameras to keep an eye on road flooding are coming to 16 locations across Raleigh. The city will install them in areas where heavy rains and flooding have…
Some state lawmakers worry that a plan to move the Department of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount doesn't account for the cost to…
In 2010 the first Uber passenger was picked up in San Francisco. The business model quickly took off, and one year later was available in New York and…
North Carolina had the third-highest sheer number of rural traffic fatalities in the country in 2015, according to data collected by the Federal Highway…