Celeste Headlee
In February, Winston-Salem’s historic Bowman Gray Stadium hosted a NASCAR series race for the first time in more than 50 years.
Durham woman 'not defined by living with ALS' joins Duke doctor and NC State class to design accessible clothingHolley Broughton found a fellow fashionista in ALS doctor Richard Bedlack, who wears studded leather jackets, intricately designed rhinestone suits, and other fabulous fashions aimed at bringing joy and hope.
Celeste Headlee speaks with Pastor Ricardo Correa of Monte Sinai Durham about his efforts to prepare his and other Latino congregations for potential interactions with ICE during their services.