The name Charles W. Chesnutt may sound familiar, even if you don't know where to place it.

It belongs to the first African American man to be published in The Atlantic Monthly and to break into the all-white American literary establishment in the late 1800s.

Born as a "free person of color" during post-Civil War Reconstruction, he was raised in Fayetteville, where he taught and became principal of the Howard School that would later become Fayetteville State University.

Chensutt only received a formal education to the age of 13. He spoke fluent French and German, and was a lifelong learner.

Author Tess Chakkalakal scoured his archives, unearthing never before discovered correspondence with Booker T. Washington and editors' notes to Chesnutt.

Leoneda Inge talks with Chakkalakal about her book A Matter of Complexion: The Life and Fictions of Charles W. Chesnutt.

Guest



Tess Chakkalakal associate professor of African American and American Literature at Bowdoin College. She is the author of several books, including the first full biography of Chesnutt, titled A Matter of Complexion: The Life and Fictions of Charles W. Chesnutt.