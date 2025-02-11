Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

'A Matter of Complexion,' the first full biography of NC author Charles Chesnutt

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Author Tess Chakkalakal. The biography of Charles W. Chesnutt published by St. Martin's Press is out Feb. 2025.
Author photo by Kristina O’Brien
Author Tess Chakkalakal. The biography of Charles W. Chesnutt published by St. Martin's Press is out Feb. 2025.

The name Charles W. Chesnutt may sound familiar, even if you don't know where to place it.

It belongs to the first African American man to be published in The Atlantic Monthly and to break into the all-white American literary establishment in the late 1800s.

Born as a "free person of color" during post-Civil War Reconstruction, he was raised in Fayetteville, where he taught and became principal of the Howard School that would later become Fayetteville State University.

Chensutt only received a formal education to the age of 13. He spoke fluent French and German, and was a lifelong learner.

Author Tess Chakkalakal scoured his archives, unearthing never before discovered correspondence with Booker T. Washington and editors' notes to Chesnutt.

Leoneda Inge talks with Chakkalakal about her book A Matter of Complexion: The Life and Fictions of Charles W. Chesnutt.

Guest

Tess Chakkalakal associate professor of African American and American Literature at Bowdoin College. She is the author of several books, including the first full biography of Chesnutt, titled A Matter of Complexion: The Life and Fictions of Charles W. Chesnutt.

Due South Fayetteville State UniversityNC LiteratureBlack literatureReconstruction
