The history behind Duke University's first Cherokee language course

Duke University introduced a new language class this fall semester: Cherokee. The course is part of Duke’s Native American Studies Initiative, which aims to raise the visibility of Indigenous communities at Duke, provide support for Native American studies and research, and to foster connections with Indigenous communities across the state.

The inaugural director of the program, Dr. Courtney Lewis, and the class instructor, Gil Jackson, talk to Leoneda Inge about how the program was created and the impact it’s having.

Guests

Dr. Courtney Lewis, Crandall Family Associate Professor of Cultural Anthropology, and inaugural director of Duke University's Native American Studies Initiative

Gil (Doyi) Jackson, Cherokee instructor for Duke University