The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

The history behind Duke University's first Cherokee language course

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:22 AM EST
Students at Duke University will take a field trip to Cherokee North Carolina.
Courtney Lewis
/
Duke University
Duke University introduced a new language class this fall semester: Cherokee. The course is part of Duke’s Native American Studies Initiative, which aims to raise the visibility of Indigenous communities at Duke, provide support for Native American studies and research, and to foster connections with Indigenous communities across the state.

The inaugural director of the program, Dr. Courtney Lewis, and the class instructor, Gil Jackson, talk to Leoneda Inge about how the program was created and the impact it’s having.

Guests

Dr. Courtney Lewis, Crandall Family Associate Professor of Cultural Anthropology, and inaugural director of Duke University's Native American Studies Initiative

Gil (Doyi) Jackson, Cherokee instructor for Duke University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
